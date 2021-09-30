Technical Students To Write Exam Next Year

Mrs Gifty Twum-Ampofo and her entourage at Tema Technical Institute

The Deputy Minister of Education in charge of TVET, Gifty Twum-Ampofo, has announced that students studying under the Technical and Vocational education programs (TVET) will from 2022 be able to write their examinations under the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

According to her, the move will allow those who might wish to enroll in regular university programs to have easy access to do so.

It followed what Mrs. Twum-Ampofo said were the challenges sometimes associated with TVET students getting admissions to such schools apart from technical universities.

Addressing journalists during the tour of the Tema and Teshie Technical institutes to observe the ongoing final exams by the students, Mrs. Twum-Ampofo said the government was positioning TVET education as a project focus by improving the quality of training through a more demand-driven direction that would upgrade the skills set of both students and teachers.

The importance of academic qualifications, together with the growth of university enrolment, she explained, made it very difficult for students from TVET institutions to enroll in regular university programming, a move, she said, the Commission for Technical and Vocal Education (CTVET) was willing to reverse.

Tema Technical Institute is among 13 technical and vocational institutions and some technical universities that are benefiting from a training centers upgrading project jointly being financed by the Ghanaian and the Chinese governments.

Workshops

The Deputy Minister also pointed out that technical and vocational education had become much more important now owing to the government’s industrialization agenda through the One District, One Factory (1D1F) initiative.

As such, the ministry through the CTVET, in partnership with the Association of Ghanaian Industries (AGI), the minister said had established a skill body group that was supervising the development of a new curriculum to enhance teaching and learning in addition to internship placement in industries for students.

Ms. Twum-Ampofo thus challenged the general public to disabuse their minds of the notion that TVET education was for students who could not make the needed grades to be admitted to mainstream senior high schools (SHS) or universities.

She expressed the hope that the support given to the institutions through the provision of modern equipment and the needed logistics would encourage more young people to opt for technical education.

BY Daniel Bampoe