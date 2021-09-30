Mob Attacks Thievies In Koforidua

Some angry residents of Koforidua -Betom in the New Juaben South Municipality of the Eastern Region have brutalized two suspects for allegedly attempting to steal aluminum cooking pots.

The incident occurred Tuesday dawn at Betom a suburb of Koforidua.

The two victims and another accomplice who managed to escape were allegedly arrested by some youth attempting to steal big aluminum cooking pots belong to a chop bar operator at Betom.

The mob chased and managed to arrest two of the suspects and beat them to pulp.

The mob allegedly nailed the suspects and inflicted knife wounds on them before dragged them to the road.

Sensing the danger that the suspects may die, the mob dragged and abandoned them at the Apenteng Hall area which is a distance from the scene.

One of the suspects pleaded for water, porridge, and bread which a Good Samaritan among the passersby who gathered around them provided him.

Police subsequently came to their rescue and sent them to the Eastern Regional Hospital where one was reportedly pronounced dead.

Many residents worried by the increase in burglary and theft cases in New Juaben have vowed to subject suspects to instant justice.