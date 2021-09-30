Akyem-Akroso DCE Confirmed

The Assembly members of the Asene-Manso-Akroso District in the Eastern Region have fully endorsed the President’s nominee, Alex Incoom, for the position of the District Chief Executive (DCE), for the second time.

Me. Incoom was appointed in the first administration of President Akufo-Addo as DCE for the then newly created District under the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

At the successful polls conducted by the Electoral Commission, the 32 electorates gave him their 100 percent votes and were optimistic he will execute his official duties effectively.

Before the announcement of his name, the Chiefs and the resident of the District appealed to President Akufo-Addo to renominate him, since they believed he is the right candidate to hold the office, looking at his credentials and hard work.

The DCE after being sworn in by the Regional Minister expressed gratitude to the President for having confidence and renominating him to serve the district.

Mr. Incoom stated that his vision is to build the district beyond the District Assemblies Common Fund by utilizing the economic potentials of the district.

He thanked the Assembly members and also called on the people to cooperate with him to materialize his vision.

The Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong on his side expressed appreciation to the assembly members for showing leadership skills adding that, this is a call for development and further appealed to them to continuously support the vision and agenda of the President.

BY Daniel Bampoe