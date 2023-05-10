Tecno Launches Camon 20 Series

Tecno in partnership with Telecommunication giants MTN on May 8, 2023, launched its flagship product, the Camon 20 Series Phone in Accra.

The new features of the Camon 20 series have a Steady Night Portrait Video feature (video stability), Real-time SSF of 5000 times/second, 50MP light chaser ultra-sensing (RGBW) sensor + 7 lens crystal clear camera module, and a Professional wide-angle camera: 108MP wide-angle and macro camera, the highest-definition in the industry.

The latest Camon 20 series satisfies a wide range of scenarios, trends, and selfie needs. This is especially true with the front and rear cameras, which are excellent for video shooting and express unique aesthetics.

According to Stonebwoy, the brand Ambassador for Tecno Ghana, he is extremely honored to be part of this giant step forward in Tecno’s design and innovative technology, closing the gap between the professional camera and smartphone photography.

“Tecno has evolved relentlessly throughout the years and achieved another milestone in materials and design innovation.

Tecno has been committed to innovating and improving its products’ design to stay ahead and stand out. This has been done by pushing the boundaries for smartphones – from software to hardware, cameras, and particularly the overall design” he said.

He added that Tecno’s latest Camon 20 series comes with innovative “Magic Skin” technology, which offers a premium texture with unparalleled functional benefits such as its waterproof, heat, cold, stain, and abrasion-resistant benefits.

Senior Manager of Commercial Planning and Analytics, MTN Ghana, Guido Sopiimeh said MTN over the past few years has partnered with Tecno to drive the digital agenda by connecting customers through a smartphone and reliable internet access.

He said their partnership with Tecno is due to its constant innovation in providing cutting-edge material technology which brings stylish, fashionable, premium, and functional design varieties to suit customers’ satisfaction.

“MTN Ghana has partnered with Tecno Ghana to provide a variety of affordable products for our customers. This is because we know the main barrier to this is affordability. With this particular innovation, any customer who purchases a device will receive 2GB of free unlimited internet. This is to enable them to enjoy the internet in addition to the features of the newly outdoored Camon 20 series” he said.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke