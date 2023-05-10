Don’t Buy Fuel From Table Tops – NPA Warns

Godwin Yaw Konu

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has raised an alarm over the purchase of petroleum products from unapproved retail outlets, such as table tops.

According to the NPA such products are not only smuggled into the country through unauthorized routes, mainly from Togo, but are also adulterated and can damage their vehicles.

The Volta Regional Manager of NPA, Godwin Yaw Konu, said the petroleum products are filled in gallons and conveyed mostly on motorbikes to their Ghanaian customers, who in turn fill the fuel in bottles for onward sale on table tops.

Speaking at a media engagement in Ho on Friday, Mr. Konu said the NPA could not guarantee the quality of such petroleum products indicating that in case of damage to vehicles as a result of the use of such unapproved products, the NPA could not help the affected motorists to seek redress.

He therefore urged motorists to buy petroleum products only from approved retail outlets.

As a proactive step, Mr. Konu indicated that the NPA had, in collaboration with the security agencies, embarked upon swoops in the Ketu South and North constituencies and arrested some of the smugglers.

Besides, he said, a delegation from the NPA led by a Deputy Chief Executive had visited Togo and held discussions with the authorities responsible for petroleum products and security to collaborate and confront the smuggling of petroleum products to Ghana.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri