Adwoa Wiafe Joins MTN

Adwoa Afriyie Wiafe

MTN Ghana has appointed Adwoa Afriyie Wiafe as Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer (CCSSO) effective 1st May 2023.

Her oversight responsibility for the Corporate Services function will focus on Regulatory Affairs, Sustainability, Corporate Communications and Commercial Legal departments.

She will also serve on the MTN Ghana Foundation Board as Executive Director for the Foundation.

Commenting on her appointment, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh expressed excitement and welcomed her to the Y’ello family.

“With her rich experience in the corporate space over the years, I am confident that Adwoa will fully support MTN’s sustainability initiatives which are a new dimension of the business to realize MTN’s Ambition 2025,” he said.

Adwoa joins MTN from the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), where she was a member of the Executive team with overall responsibility for Legal and Compliance and Regulatory Affairs.

In her role at GNPC, she represented GNPC before regulatory bodies, led the negotiation of major transactions, participated in the review of legislation, and served on various inter-governmental teams on petroleum industry related matters.

She is currently an adjunct Lecturer for the LLM/MA in Energy Law program at the University of Ghana School of Law, Legon and has contributed to papers and publications at the national and international level.

Adwoa holds a Master of Law degree (LLM) from the Harvard Law School, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA; Bachelor of Civil Law (BCL) from St. Hugh’s College, Oxford University, UK; Qualifying Certificate in Law (QCL) from Ghana School of Law and a Bachelor of Law from the University of Ghana, Legon.