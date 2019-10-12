‘Teenage Mothers Deserve Second Chance’

As the world marked the International Day of the Girl Child, a Program Coordinator with the Link Community Development, Joachim Faara, has called for the empowerment of the girl child, especially at the rural level.

He said girls need to be supported to be able to go through formal education or vocational training to prevent them from being exploited.

According to him, there are still some cultural practices that hinder girls education and development, putting them in the way of harm, where some unscrupulous adults exploit them economically and sexually.

The International Day of the Girl Child presents an opportunity to educate communities and girls on their rights and responsibilities and to encourage them to also stay away from activities that could jeopardize their future.

Participants at this year’s celebration held by the Link Community Development at Pelungu in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region were girls who have dropped out of school due to teenage pregnancy and child birth.

FROM: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Pelungu