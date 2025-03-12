Teenagers Arrested At ‘Ganja’ Base

Some of the suspects

NINE TEENAGERS have been apprehended in some known Indian hemp, also known as ‘Ganja’ bases in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Regional capital, during a major police swoop.

In all, the police managed to arrest a total of 39 suspects during the swoop, which took place concurrently at Alabar, inside Kumasi Abattoir (Mayanka) and Ahenema Kokoben at 7:30am on March 8, 2025.

The teenagers arrested are Isaac Tweneboah Koduah, 19; Guameye Besuadin, 17; Richard Badu, 18; Prempeh Owusu, 19; Akwasi Appiah, 17; Yaw Frimpong, 17; and Daniel Akwasi, 16; Pascal Ishmael, 17 and Abdul Latif, 19.

A statement from the Drug Law Enforcement Unit (DLEU) of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, said the unannounced operation was meant to eradicate illicit narcotic drug peddlers and users from the city.

The other suspects who were nabbed by the police are Felix Appiah, 30; Rashid Suleman, 22; Godfred Boateng, 21; Alidu Music, 21; Mohammed Adamu, 33; Osman Huzaid, 30; Issah Hakeem, 21 and Osei Yaw, 24.

Also in police grips are Boakye Clinton, 21; Emmanuel Addai, 28; Richard Tieku, 24; Emmanuel Eddy, 22; Martin Boateng, 30; Abdul Hakeem Yusuf, 21; Rauf Yusif, 31; Ayuba Mohammed, 32; Yakubu Aziz, 20 and Amadu Osman, 25.

Other suspects are Cameron Sheriff, 20, Kwame Adomako, 34, Michael Ofori, 22, Issah Mohammed, 28, Paul Asare, 20, Ernest Amponsah, 20, Kuffour Charles, 60, Shaibu Osman, 21, Felix Boateng, 40, Ivy Abuchor, 27, Rashid Hamish, 22 and Abdul Fatau, 26.

The police said “search conducted on the suspects and their respective narcotic peddling bases led to the retrieval of some parcels and quantities of dried leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs and some boxes of tramadol.

“Meanwhile, suspects are detained for investigation whiles exhibits are retained for examination and evidential purposes,” adding that suspects will be screened and those found connected to exhibits will be prosecuted.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi