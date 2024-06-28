Telecel Ghana Volunteers Plant Over 5,000 Trees

A scene at the tree planting exercise

Over 60 employee volunteers from Telecel Ghana, in partnership with the Forestry Commission joined forces with young students from Luom Basic Schools and Ghana International School (GIS) to plant thousands of seedlings to replace the lost forest cover at the Chipa Tributary Forest Reserve in Agomeda.

As a way of furthering Telecel Ghana’s commitment to environmental sustainability and in line with the Green Ghana agenda, senior management, and employee volunteers dedicated their day to reforestation for a greener future.

Chief Executive Officer of Telecel Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai, emphasised the importance of collective action to increase green cover and protect the environment.

She said, “As a telco that operates with a purpose, this annual initiative is our contribution to sustaining the environment,” she added, “As part of our ESG strategy, we continue to partner with various stakeholders such as the Forestry Commission to create a sustainable environment for people and animals. This year, our employees, together with the school children are planting over 5000 seedlings to preserve the Chipa Tributary Forest Reserve.”

Gazetted as a reserve in 1968, the Chipa Tributary Forest Reserve in Agomeda in the Greater Accra Region serves as a habitat for animals and conserves the tributary that flows into the Dawhenya Dam. However, forestry officials reported that bushfires and firewood harvesting have destroyed around 50 hectares out of the reserve’s total 2,410 hectares.

Manager for the Tema-Ada Forest District, Winifred Ohene-Wiafe, said, “We need more trees to offset the effect of urbanisation which has led to more buildings being put up and the depletion of trees in our cities. Tree planting is a worthy course so I will encourage every individual and institution to partake in reforestation to improve our environment.”

For Michela, a third-year secondary student of GIS, this is her first planting experience, and it has sparked an interest in reforestation. “Tree planting is important as it helps to restore areas that are depleted. It’s been a fun experience planting together with employees of Telecel Ghana and other students to improve air and environment quality. I’m excited that I am being part of making an impact.”

Ernest, a basic nine pupil and member of the Wildlife Club at the Luom Presbyterian School, located in one of the reserves host communities, believes the tree planting exercise will help address climate change.

“There’s a saying that when the last tree dies, the last man dies. Joining to plant trees today will help purify the air we breathe and absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. I advise other young people to plant trees to reduce global warming and the impact of climate change.”

