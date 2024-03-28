Tema General Hospital Clarifies Power Outage Incident … Says No Life Lost

The Tema General Hospital has denied reports that a life was lost as a result of a recent incident involving a power outage in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) that has been circulating on social media.

According to the hospital’s account, on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, the facility experienced a power interruption from the national grid, prompting a reliance on its power plant.

During this period, the dedicated generator set to the NICU momentarily tripped off, prompting immediate response and rectification by the hospital’s electricians.

The hospital’s statement to address the matter pointed to the fact that power was restored to the unit within two hours, ensuring that no lives were lost as a result of the outage.

The administration emphasized that incidents of this nature are treated with utmost seriousness, with all necessary precautions taken to minimize potential risks associated with power disruptions.

Maintaining a commitment to the highest standard of patient care, the Tema General Hospital assured the public of stringent protocols in place to guarantee uninterrupted medical services, particularly in critical areas like the NICU. Acknowledging the swift response of its electricians in managing the situation, the hospital expressed gratitude for the cooperation and understanding demonstrated by patients and their families during the outage.

Looking ahead, the Tema General Hospital affirmed its dedication to continually evaluating and enhancing its infrastructure to bolster the reliability and stability of its power supply. By proactively assessing and improving its systems, the hospital aims to mitigate the occurrence of similar incidents in the future.

The statement, signed by Dr. Richard Anthony, Medical Director of the facility, highlighted the institution’s commitment to transparency and accountability in providing accurate information to the public.

