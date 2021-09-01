Tema Shipyard Workers Go Wild

Frontage of the Tema Shipyard

SOME AGGRIEVED workers of the PSC Tema Shipyard have demonstrated calling for the removal of acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Dr. Alexander Yaw Adusei Junior.

According to the workers who embarked on demonstration on Friday, the CEO cannot turn things around at the company if he is not changed.

The workers were seen wearing red shirts and armbands and holding placards, some of which read: “8 months overtime without pay!”, “CEO Must Go!”, “Adusei Must Go!”

They have laid down their tools in protest against their management and said the performance of the company had taken a nosedive since the CEO assumed office.

The workers complained of poor management strategy, saying “our problem is the Acting CEO, we want him sacked. He has driven most of our clients away because of his weird policies. Please Mr. President, we don’t want to see Adusei because he is collapsing the yard,” the aggrieved workers said.

They further said that workers doing overtime are not paid and would want the overtime arrangement scrapped.

Meanwhile, all efforts to reach management to speak on the issue yielded no positive result because they were not in a position to speak on the issue.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema