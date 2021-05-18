Tema West MP Helps Police In Adjei-Kojo

Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah presenting the motorbikes to the police

THE MEMBER of Parliament (MP) for Tema West Constituency, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, has supported the Adjei-Kojo District Police Headquarters with motorbikes to help in their patrols.

The donation was said to be as a result of an urgent plea he received from residents of Adjei-Kojo, especially Global Sun City that they are constantly harassed by armed robbers at night.

“They asked me if I could support the police with some logistics, especially motorbikes to help facilitate the effective performance of their constitutional mandate of providing effective internal security,” the MP said during the presentation, adding that “I think it’s a good appeal hence today’s presentation of three motorbikes to the police.”

Receiving the motorbikes, the Divisional Commander, Chief Supt Samuel Amissah, the Ashaiman Divisional Police Commander, expressed appreciation to the MP for the gesture and constant support to the police in the area.

He assured the MP that the motorbikes would be put to good use to combat crime in Adjei-Kojo and its surrounding communities.

FROM Vincent Kubi, Adjei-Kojo