Tenant Jailed For ‘Horrific’ Attack

Yaw Atta Opoku

A 45-year-old man, Yaw Atta Opoku, has been jailed eight years for a horrific attack which left his victim with palm injuries and a fractured hand.

Yaw Atta Opoku set upon Hammond Dauda, a co-tenant, inside their house at Dompoase-Aprabon in the Asokwa Municipality after an argument on January 24, 2024.

The Asokwa Circuit Court 2, presided over by Vida AchiaaYeboah, heard how Atta Opoku, a trader, repeatedly struck Hammond Dauda over both hands with two machetes after missing the victim’s head.

He was found guilty by the court, after two months of trial, for causing harm with intent, contrary to Section 69 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act29) and was jailed for 8 years in hard labour.

Atta Opoku denied the charge resulting in the full trial of the case.

Prosecutor ASP Stephen Ofori informed the court that the complainant is a shoemaker and the defendant is a trader, and they all live in the same house at Dompoase- Aprabon.

According to the prosecutor, for almost two months now, the duo has been at odds due to some misunderstanding between them.

He stated that on January 24, 2024, at about 11:00 p.m., a minor disagreement arose between the complainant and the convict regarding light in their house.

ASP Ofori added that during the heated exchanges, convict Opoku struck the complainant on the forehead with a piece of stick, causing Hammond to fall down.

He indicated that Opoku rushed and picked two machetes and succeeded in slashing the complainant inside the house.

According to him, the complaint managed to open the gate and cried for help, attracting the attention of neighbours who came to his aid.

The prosecutor stated that when Hammond was rescued, convict Opoku had inflicted several machete wounds on him, causing him to bleed profusely.

He was taken to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for medical assistance, where he is still being treated, while Atta Opoku was handed over to police in Domponse for further investigation.

After investigations, Opoku was charged with the offence and arraigned thereof.

By Ernest Kofi Adu