Teqball Federation Distributes Tables

Growing sport, Teqball Federation of Ghana (TFG), yesterday distributed tables to heads of the various regions in the country at Kotobabi in Accra.

The gesture was in line with the federation’s quest to make the sport grow nationwide.

The federation’s President, Kofi Poku, said the sport complimented football and promised to extend the distribution exercise to the various clubs and schools in the country.

Recipients of the tables, who have traveled from far and near, in separate words expressed thanks to the federation and promised to utilize them for the intended purpose.

Few weeks ago, the Federation received 56 tables from its international body, Fédération Internationale de Teqball (FITEQ)

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum