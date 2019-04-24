TESCON Warns Against Formation Of Splinter Groups

THE NATIONAL Secretariat of the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) has warned against the formation of splinter groups on campuses of some tertiary institutions in the country.

TESCON in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Samuel Annobil Baidoo, said, “it has come to the attention of the Secretariat that, some splinter/volunteer groups have started pitching camp as well as trying to establish branches on the various Tertiary institutions.”

It says “we are by this press release stating unequivocally that, TESCON (Tertiary Students Confederacy of NPP) is the only mandated body, recognized by the Party to spearhead, champion, recruit members and propagate the works of the party on campus and no other body or group.”

It said “we humbly entreat Regional Youth Organisers and their regional TESCON Coordinators to resist and prevent any attempt by individuals and groups in forming parallel structures on our various TESCON accredited institutions for their own parochial interests.”

BY DGN Online