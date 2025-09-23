Teshie Welcomes Bike2MyRoots Champion Emmanuel Adjei After 10,000km Ride

Emmanuel Adjei adorned in traditional garment

The people of Teshie warmly welcomed back home Bike2MyRoots Champion on Saturday, September 20, 2025, as the community gathered to welcome Emmanuel Adjei, the Ghanaian cyclist behind the campaign.

The event marked the beginning of the final leg of his 10,000-kilometre solo journey from Munich to Accra, an adventure spanning 16 countries across Europe and Africa.

Adjei’s journey, powered by determination and his trusted bicycle nicknamed The Bulldozer, carried more than just supplies such as food, water, a tent, and repair tools.

It carried a mission—to raise awareness and funds for EduSpots, a Ghana-based NGO that creates and supports community-led learning spaces. Along the way, he picked up keepsakes like an animal bone in Morocco and rode through challenging terrains in Western Sahara and Mauritania before entering Ghana through Ivory Coast.

His arrival in Ghana on Friday, September 19, at Independence Square, was followed by a durbar ceremony the next day at Teshie Community Library, where residents, partners, and dignitaries celebrated his achievement.

Olivia Lamptey, a representative from the Ghana Library Authority, Teshie Branch, highlighted the importance of the occasion.

“Today, as we gather to celebrate education, literacy, and the future of our children in partnership with EduSpots, we are reminded that it takes a united effort to build a strong and enlightened community. Mr. Emmanuel Adjei, your contribution is not only an investment in books and resources but also in the bright future of these young ones.”

Head of Leadership at EduSpots, Prince Ampofo praised Adjei’s determination and linked his journey to the NGO’s vision.

EduSpots, which began ten years ago with one small community library, now supports over 50 learning hubs across Ghana and Kenya, impacting more than 10,000 learners.

“Just like EduSpots’ dream, Emmanuel had a vision which could not be stopped. After over 10,000km cycled, €20,000 raised, and countless sleepless nights, today we celebrate a true champion of education,” Ampofo said.

For Emmanuel Adjei, the homecoming was deeply emotional. “Not only did I see my mother, which brought tears to my eyes, but the people of this community showed me my journey was not in vain. It sparked a fire to rebuild this community through education and empowerment,” he shared.

Adjei revealed that the Bike2MyRoots initiative, in partnership with EduSpots and the Ghana Library Authority, will directly support the Teshie Community Library with books, laptops, Wi-Fi kits, and furniture.