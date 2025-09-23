Mahama Nominates Baffoe-Bonnie As Chief Justice

Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie

President John Mahama has nominated Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie as the new Chief Justice following the removal of Justice Gertrude Torkornoo from office.

A statement from the Presidency and signed by Felix Ofosu Kwakye, Spokesperson to the President, noted that Justice Baffoe-Bonnie’s name has been forwarded to the Council of State for consideration for the position of Chief Justice in accordance with Article 144(1) of the 1992 Constitution.

He has been acting as Chief Justice since April 22, 2025, after the President signed a warrant suspending Justice Torkornoo from office, after a committee was set up to probe three petitions filed against her.

The statement noted that Justice Baffoe-Bonnie has, “throughout his distinguished judicial career, served with diligence and integrity at the High Court, the Court of Appeal, and currently, the Supreme Court.”

BY Gibril Abdul Razak