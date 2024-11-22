TEWU-TUC Suspends Strike

King James Azortibah

The Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union, (TEWU of TUC), has called off their strike action scheduled for November 18, 2024.

According to a release signed by the General Secretary of TEWU-TUC, King James Azortibah, the decision follows a meeting held with the National Labour Commission (NLC) on November 20, 2024.

It said during the meeting, the NLC issued a directive that the strike should be called off, while the Union and others concerned report back on November 27, 2024.

The release intimated that, “after necessary consultations among the structures of the Union, the industrial action has been suspended. Its members are expected to resume work latest by November 25, 2024.”

The Union, therefore, expressed the expectation that the NLC would act swiftly to help address their grievances as there had been undue delay in concluding and implementing the conditions of service for members institutions including the Ghana Education Service (GES), Ghana Museums and Monuments Board (GMMB), and Ghana Library Authority (GLA), as well as the Public and Technical Universities.

The release expressed, “Our members are being short changed with the continuous delay in concluding and implementing the Conditions of Service and this cannot be allowed to continue.”

By Vera Owusu Sarpong