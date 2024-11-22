Nana Swears In Five New Ambassadors

President Akufo-Addo (middle), with the ambassadors after swearing them in at the Jubilee House

President Nana Akufo-Addo has sworn in five new ambassadors at the Jubilee House, Accra.

The event underscored the critical role of diplomacy in advancing Ghana’s national interests and enhancing its global reputation.

The five ambassadors, Matilda Aku Alomatu Osei-Agyeman (Austria), Vivian Kafui Akua Asempapa (Senegal), Regina Appiah-Sam (Spain), McArios Akanbeanab Akanbong (Iran), and Dr. Senalor Kwabla Yawlui (Sierra Leone), bring years of experience in public service to their new roles.

Their appointments followed consultations with the Council of State, reflecting Ghana’s constitutional commitment to transparent governance.

President Akufo-Addo described the ambassadors’ postings as pivotal to Ghana’s diplomatic strategy, especially during a period marked by global upheaval. From the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic to the economic disruptions caused by the Russia-Ukraine war, he stressed the importance of fostering international cooperation and economic recovery.

“Your postings have come at a critical juncture in global affairs and Ghana’s development journey. The challenges of the past years have taught us that no country can stand alone. Diplomacy and international partnerships are more important than ever,” the President remarked.

Highlighting the Ghana CARES ‘Obaatampa’ Programme, President Akufo-Addo urged the ambassadors to promote Ghana’s economic revitalisation agenda abroad. The programme, launched in 2021, focuses on areas such as commercial farming, ICT development, and job creation.

He charged the envoys to attract foreign investments aligned with these objectives to ensure Ghana’s return to a path of sustainable growth.

“Diplomacy is not just about high-level meetings and negotiations; it is about building bridges and finding common ground. Your ability to empathise, listen, and communicate effectively will be your greatest assets,” President Akufo-Addo advised.

As the ambassadors prepare for their postings, the President reiterated his commitment to free, fair, and transparent elections in December.

He affirmed that Ghana’s democratic credentials must remain untainted and that the will of the people would be safeguarded.

“Ghana has been a beacon of democracy in Africa. We must work together to ensure a peaceful and orderly election period,” he said.

A Daily Guide Report