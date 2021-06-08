Teyana Taylor becomes first Black lady to be Named The “Sexiest Woman Alive”

US Singer and songwriter, Teyana Taylor, has made history.

The singer has become the first Black Woman to be named the “Sexiest Woman Alive.”

Taylor was named on the Maxim’s ‘Hot 100′ Issue.

Aside singing, Ms. Taylor is a songwriter, actress, dancer and choreographer.

It would be recalled that in 2015, she sealed a record deal with American singer, Pharrell Williams’ Star Trak Entertainment.

She later made her first national appearance on MTV’s My Super Sweet 16.

Taylor was born on December 10, 1990 (age 30 years) in Harlem, New York, United States.

By Melvin Tarlue