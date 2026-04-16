TGMA Album/EP Winner To Get GH¢100,000 Cash Prize

Gyakie

Guinness Ghana has announced an enhanced investment in Ghana’s music industry beginning with the 27th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

The winner of the Album/EP of the Year category will receive GH¢100,000 cash prize, support towards the production of a music video for their next project, and a curated album listening experience powered by Guinness Ghana.

The initiative reflects Guinness Ghana’s commitment to supporting creative excellence and contributing meaningfully to the growth of Ghana’s music ecosystem. By extending its support beyond recognition on the awards night, the company aims to help create longer-term value for artistes and for the wider creative industry.

Nominees in the Album/EP of the Year category include: Black Sherif – ‘Iron Boy’, Stonebwoy – ‘Torcher’, Gyakie – ‘After Midnight’, Medikal – ‘Disturbation II’, Wendy Shay – ‘Ready’, and Kweku Smoke – ‘Walk With Me’.

Head of Media & Partnerships at Guinness Ghana, Yaa Amoah-Owusu, said: “The Album/EP of the Year category represents the pinnacle of artistic expression; body of work, storytelling, and sonic identity. This package is Guinness Ghana’s way of recognising excellence and investing in the future of the artiste and the industry at large.”

As a longstanding supporter of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, Guinness Ghana’s latest intervention strengthens the significance of the Album/EP of the Year category and reinforces the company’s broader support for Ghana’s creative industries.

In addition to the financial prize, the listening experience component is intended to create further opportunity for audience engagement, industry connection, and visibility for the winner’s next body of work.

Head of Public Events & Communications at Charterhouse, Robert Klah, said: “This is an important intervention from Guinness Ghana. It aligns with our commitment to celebrate and elevate Ghanaian music, while also creating tangible support for artistes. It sends a strong signal about the value of albums and EPs as lasting creative works.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke