Adu Safowaah’s GWR Attempt Sparks Public Outcry After Two Years

Adu Safowaah’s GWR flier

SINCE BEGINNING the longest speech marathon on February 9, 2024 and ending on February 15, 2024, Ghanaian actress and media personality Regina Adu Safowaah is still awaiting official verification of the 130-hour record from the Guinness World Records (GWR) body.

Adu Safowaah completed her attempt on February 15, 2024, at 4:05 a.m., totaling 130 hours of spoken words, aiming to surpass the previous record for the longest speech marathon, which was 90 hours and 2 minutes, set in 2018.

The marathon featured impromptu, continuous speeches in English, French, and Twi, covering various topics. In the course of the speech marathon, Safowaah reported facing a “spiritual attack” while resting on the second day, but continued after receiving support from her team.

Two years on, social media is questioning whether the whole event was a charade to get public acknowledgement and endorsement for an attempt which was not in the first place “approved” by the GWR.

Many are also questioning whether she was disqualified and chose to remain silent just as Afua Asantewaa allegedly did, with the latter accused of saying, “I lost my password to access GWR response to my attempt”. Be it as it may, the public who rallied behind her needs clarity to close the chapter.

Ghost Blogger Mari_Dzata on Instagram quizzed, “Two years on, and we still don’t know Adu Safowaah’s fate. She attempted the Guinness World Record for the longest speech by an individual, rallying massive public support from Ghanaians.

“A year ago she told the media she was still awaiting GWR’s final verdict. Since then…silence. GWR says reviews take 12-20 weeks. Even with delays, 2 solid years is beyond reasonable. The silence has sparked questions was she disqualified and chose to keep it private or is GWR really taking this long??? After all the public backing she received? Ghanaians deserve some clarity.”