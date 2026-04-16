Stonebwoy Chastised For Spraying ‘Spiritual’ Water On Fans

Stonebwoy performing on stage

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) ‘Xperience Concert’ which witnessed the likes of Piesie Esther, Lasmid, and Wendy Shay entertaining fans at the Koforidua Youth Resource Centre – Stadium did not end without controversies.

Dancehall Act, Stonebwoy, is alleged to have sprayed ‘spiritual’ water on fans at the show while performing, causing uproar on social media. With many calling it ‘spiritual’ cleansing, hence calling out artistes to desist from such acts.

In a post on NEWS GH ONLINE captioned, “Watch how @Stonebwoy sprayed water on his fans Koforidua #tgma Xperience” has generated varied views, with many chastising the artiste for such ‘uncouth’ behaviour.

Commenting on the post, which has since generated over 12.8k likes and 662 comments, Naa Double Dimples wrote, “He shouldn’t have. If I was there I wouldn’t have taken it funny ooo. It could be just water but he should be advised not to do that again.”

Adwoa Teva also wrote, “There’s something strange about what he did, this is spiritual direction.”

Mz Mandy Morata added, “My spiritual ego wouldn’t let that water touch me sir. Hw3 life is spiritual oo. This thing they’ve been doing, what is the essence.”

Sampson Awudetse also wrote, “Stonebwoy, next time drink some of the water before and after. What you did can cause you (sic).”

Sefa Kortonah stated, “It might not be any bad intention, but Africa we dey hmmm, anyway Bhiiiim to the nation.”

Many of Stonebwoy’s fans have justified the spraying of the water, recalling earlier statements made by the Dancehall act that showering money on fans in public does not show proper respect and can create a chaotic, unfair atmosphere where only a few individuals grab the cash.

Hence, the spraying of water on the fans was to reduce the heat during his performance.

Original Daughter of Tundra in affirmation wrote, “The water is to reduce the heat there.”

Martinseade also wrote, “Water represents calmness, it’s good.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke