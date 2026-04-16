Tanko Hails Obeng As Medeama Stun Kotoko

Kelvin Obeng celebrating with a summersault

Medeama SC Head coach Ibrahim Tanko has praised striker Kelvin Obeng for his growing impact after his side delivered a commanding victory over Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League.

The 26-year-old forward found the net as Medeama cruised to a 4-0 win at the TNA Park on Matchday 29, a result that significantly boosted their title ambitions.

Obeng, who recently returned from a knee injury after joining from Aduana Stars, played a pivotal role in the dominant display.

Speaking after the match, Tanko highlighted the importance of having a traditional centre-forward, noting that Obeng has added a new dimension to the team’s attacking options.

“You need a striker who can hold up play, dominate in the air, and operate effectively in the box. That was something we lacked earlier in the season, but his presence has given us more flexibility,” Tanko explained.

The emphatic win, coupled with Bibiani Gold Stars’ defeat to Aduana Stars, lifted Medeama to the top of the league table with a two-point advantage.

Attention now turns to the MTN FA Cup semi-finals, where Medeama will face Dreams FC on April 18, 2026, as they continue their pursuit of silverware this season.

BY Wletsu Ransford