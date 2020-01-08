Thanks For Believing In Our Brand – Velma To Beyonce’s Mom

Velma Owusu-Bempah and Tina Knowles-Lawson

Tina Knowles-Lawson, fashion designer and mother of superstar songstress Beyoncé, spent the Christmas holidays in Ghana partying and also making new acquaintances.

She was at Afrochella and also visited places like the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and the Cape Coast Castle as part of Essence Full Circle Festival for the ‘Year of Return’ programme.

One of the many people she met in Accra aside from President Akufo-Addo was Velma Owusu-Bempah, an award-winning Ghanaian milliner.

The CEO of Velma Accessories is known for designing quality and classic headgears and millinery for different class of clients, and Beyoncé’s mom appears to be her newest client.

She shared a photo with her and thanked the businesswoman for believing in her brand.

“It was nice meeting up with u (you) @mstinalawson

@beyonce mama yesterday .Thanks so much #mstinalawson for loving and trusting in the brand and our pieces. We love you right back. Enjoy your pieces mum…,” Velma wrote on Instagram.

Velma’s creative flair has over the years given the fashion accessory industry a face-life with her sophisticated clutches and stylish headpieces. She embodies the sophistication, style and class of today’s fashion forward woman and this is evident in her brand.

Her clientele spans women of all walks of life all over the globe. Her brand print has permeated the fashion scenes of Ghana and other neighbouring African countries like Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya and others.

The brand also has patronage from clients in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada and Australia. A pivotal moment for the brand was when the current Second Lady of the Republic Ghana, Mrs. Samira Bawumia, complemented her style with a clutch from the brand’s queen clutch design during the Ghana @60 Independence Day celebration parade in 2017.

This further catapulted the brand into an exclusive fashion base.

The First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Her Excellency Rebecca Akufo-Addo, is also an avid patron of the brand. Other noteworthy celebrity patrons include Anita Erskine, Zynell Zuh, Jackie Appiah, Joselyn Dumas and Senator Florence Ita Giwa. Beyonce’s mother is her newest client.

By Francis Addo