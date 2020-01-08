Chocolate Clothing, Swarovski, Others Wow At Fashion Connect Africa 2019

A model in a design by Swarovski Crystals

It was all fashion extravaganza, style and innovation on the runway at the 2019 edition of Fashion Connect Africa event in Accra.

The super fashion event brought a never-seen-before style and innovation to the African fashion runway and showcased amazing collections from some of Africa’s best designers.

Indeed, the designers have proven to the enthusiastic crowd at the event ‒ including former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings ‒ that Africa is one of the world’s most exciting fashion destinations.

Among them were Chocolate Clothing, Atto Tetteh, Alleluia, Afro Mod, Clatural, David Tlale, Emmy Kasbit and Akinko Lifestyle, all of whom received applauds for their works on the runway. The rest were Beam Bold, Duaba Serwaa, House Paon, Eugene D’wise, Jayjay, ANKV, among others.

The 2019 Fashion Connect Africa was held on Monday, December 30 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, with international model Victoria Michaels as the brand ambassador.

It was part of events under the ‘Year of Return’ calendar, and it was aimed at bridging the gap between the global fashion industry and the indigenous African fashion industry.

It was hosted by Kwasi Kyei Darkwa (KKD) and Berla Mundi, with performances from musicians like Irene Logan, M.anifest and Wiyaala.

In attendance were Mr. Akwasi Agyeman (CEO Ghana Tourist Board), HE Pieter Smidt (Deputy Head of Mission for the EU in Ghana), Mr. Jonathan Tawiah of Ostec, Mr. Kenneth Thompson of Dalex Holdings, Mr. & Mrs. Vasnani of Conship, Dr. & Dr. Mrs. Jehu Appiah, Mr. Osita Oparaugo of Ogelle Africa and many more.

The show started on Monday morning with a master class session with South African designer David Tlale, who took some fashion industry players through various fashion lessons at Isser Hall at the University of Ghana. There were also different segments on the main show, including a dialogue on the way forward for African fashion with a star-studded panellist led by Ayesha Bedwei (Tax Partner PWC), Abrima Erwiah, Nora Bannerman and Kweku Bediako.