‘Year of Return ‘ Comedy Night Hits Big

A section of the audience at ‘Year of Return’ comedy night

The ‘Year of Return’ comedy night by DKB and his team of Ghanaian comedians came off successfully at the Alisa Hotel on January 1, 2020.

Aside from VIPs like KSM, Britain Got Talent star Kojo Anim, GHOne TV‘s Cookie, Dzifa Gomashie, Francis Abban and Joy Prime‘s KMJ who graced the event, the whole auditorium was full with people from different walks of life.

There wasn’t any dull moment from beginning to the end when comedians took turns on stage to deliver rib-cracking performances.

All the comedians who mounted the stage made the audiences to laugh really well to prove a point that Ghana comedy has come of age.

According to DKB, he really put in his all to make the show a remarkable one.

“I really want to thank the various diasporan societies in Ghana for their support and patronage like Ahasporians, Sfx Global Africa, etc., Special thanks to our sponsors MTN – everywhere you go and DJ Sparkling Champagnes, without forgetting the Ghana Tourism Authority’s remarkable support. In all, I am very grateful everybody got involved to aid in the success of the event and I wish them the Lord’s blessings this New Year,” he said.