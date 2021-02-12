‘The Day Show’ With Berla Mundi Returns

Berla Mundi

Female Ghanaian broadcaster, Berlinda Addardey, popularly known as Berla Mundi, returns this weekend with season two of the popular television programme, ‘The Day Show with Berla Mundi’.

The season’s premiere is scheduled for Saturday, February 13, 2021 on Ghana’s number one television station, TV3, at 3pm.

According to the producers of the show, Adesa Productions Limited (APL), season two promises to be more exciting and captivating.

‘The Day Show with Berla Mundi’ is a one-hour weekly lifestyle show which focuses on true life stories ranging from health, wealth, fashion, entertainment, and cuisine to games. It is a show that highlights all aspects of life and caters for various age brackets depending on their mood and interest.

Commenting on the new season, the General Manager of MG Television, Francis Doku, indicated TV3’s commitment to keep its audience entertained at all times by creating a wider television broadcast coverage and richer programme content.

Mr. Doku added that “without a doubt, we are about to witness another fantastic season of ‘The Day Show with Berla Mundi’. The show will be more insightful with discussions on very critical social issues.”

The weekly episodes will see very distinguished personalities as guests who will be bringing their expert perspectives to the conversation. These will range from opinion leaders, seasoned speakers, and transformational leaders to celebrities.

Season two of ‘The Day Show with Berla Mundi’ airs on TV3 Network on Saturdays at 3pm from February 13.