The Dons Lift Nungua Southside Unity Cup

Ayiku Shiatse (L) and Naa Korkor Adiamah, Marketing Manager of Fine Nest Paint (R), presenting the winner’s cup to Emma, The Dons captain

The Dons, representing Odaiteitse We of Nungua in the Greater Accra Region, emerged winners in the maiden football gala organised as part of activities to round off this year’s Nungua Homowo.

Held at the Nungua Town Park last weekend, the keenly-contested gala was arranged by Samuel Nii Noi Tetteh, also known as Ayiku Shiatse, the CEO of Southside Entertainment.

According to the Southside CEO, a key aim for organising the contest was to foster unity among the youth from various clan houses in Nungua.

To him, it was extremely important for everyone to come together for the sake of improved development in the town.

Other reasons for the football contest, Ayiku Shiatse indicated, included scouting for talents and education about drug abuse.

The Gun Shot Clan, which represented Adzin We and Academy FC which participated for Nii Moi We, placed second and third respectively.

Other competing teams were La Liga Boys (Bortey We), Black Park (Dzenge We), Vintage FC (Borkwei We), Master Mind Family (Osokrono We) and Zek Boys (Nii Mantse We).

Sabu and Coach Dennis, both of The Dons, were adjudged Best Player and Best Coach respectively at the end of the competition.

The Fair Play award went to Akwetey Caspa of the Gun Shot Clan.

The Southside CEO stated that he was impressed by the enthusiasm displayed by various people and outfits to ensure the success of the competition. According to him, the football gala for the Nungua youth would now be an annual event.

He thanked Christiana Borley Naawu, Felix Anum Sango, Joshua Odai Laryea (Nii Railway), Kubura Napson and Sammy Larbia for the immense roles they played in pulling off a successful tournament.

Fine Nest Paints, Trassacco Groupe, Nii Bortey Okplen Jalesane II (Nungua Oblantai Mantse), Havee Water, Nuumo Lartenmaa, Space Station, and NOPA supported the contest.

By George Clifford Owusu