Kenyan Confirms Homowo Marathon Participation

Martin Kimurgo

Kenyan long distance runner, Martin Kimurgo, will partake in the second edition of the Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon, scheduled for August 4, 2023.

Kimurgo made history last year by becoming the first athlete to win the first edition of the Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon with an impressive time of 1:04:45.

The Kenyan athlete has vowed to retain his title, to ensure his dominance on the Ghanaian space.

The Kenyan athlete would be looking to win the GH¢10,000 ultimate cash prize for the second time running, but faces stiff competition from Ghana’s Koogo Atia, who placed second last year.

Over 1,000 athletes are expected to compete in the 21-kilometre, 10-kilometre, and 5-kilometre race categories, with over GH¢70,000 in cash prizes to be shared.

With other high-profile runners from other countries expected to partake in this year’s marathon, the winner will get a fully sponsored trip to compete at the Soweto Marathon later this year.

This year’s Inter-City Homowo Marathon is part of activities to mark the 125th anniversary celebrations of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, and the race day will be honoured by the Mayor, Madam Elizabeth Tawiah Sackey.

Organised by Medivents Consults in collaboration with the Ga Traditional Council, sponsors for the second edition of the marathon include HD+, HealthTech Ghana Limited, Serene Insurance, Allied Cosortiums, Aqua Blue Mineral Water, mybet.Africa.com, G4S, TXT Ghana, Harmony Haven, 442 Images, and Happy FM.