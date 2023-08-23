The Goebbels At It Again

The Goebbels in Ghana are at it again busy leading some of our people astray.

At the centre of all these moves to throw dust into the eyes of the people is the NDC supported by its allies in the media, academia, civil society and clergy to mislead the people into thinking that the Bank of Ghana (BoG) and for that matter the NPP government are insensitive to the plight of the people.

Leading these “Goebbelsian lies” is Okudzeto Ablakwa, aided by Ato Forson, who having knowledge of the facts decided to engage in propaganda and misinformation to incite the public against the government, citing economic hardships and misplaced priority for their decision to ask Governor Addison to resign.

Indeed they received public sympathy for their lies and got as usual support from one of our respected chiefs, who finds it always convenient to be on the side of the NDC.

We do not know what the reactions of these personalities will be when they have now been confronted with the real cost of the project.

Okudzeto Ablakwa and his “accomplices” quoted the cost of the new headquarters building at $250 million and went to town with this piece of information, describing the project as ambitious and misplaced at the time the apex bank is posting losses.

Last Monday, Governor Addison engaged the media to put the project cost at $121 million, but the Goebbels in NDC and their collaborators in the media, academia, clergy, civil society and the chief have already caused considerable collateral damage to the BoG and the government.

Our pain is that these Goebbels belong to the elite of our society and know what damage such lies can do to an economy struggling to turn around.

These NDC guys have forgotten what their Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, said in 2009 that “Sika mp3 rough” when some of his colleagues had said former President Kufuor had mismanaged the economy.

Fast forward President Akufo-Addo said recently that “Sika mp3 dedee”, but all these great pieces of advice are lost on the Goebbels who are on a so called “rescue mission” when they lack vision and must first be rescued.

Again, these propagandists are making noise about this project knowing very well that the plan for the new headquarters building began many years ago when some NDC ministers of state were members of the BoG board.

The NDC has nothing positive to offer Ghanaians but to use Goebbelsian lies to manipulate public opinion against the government and create a sense of reality that is different from the truth.

We urge Ghanaians to be critical of the NDC propaganda to avoid falling prey to Goebbelsian lies from Okudzeto Ablakwa and Ato Forson.