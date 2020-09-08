The Heart-touching story of Bawumia And A Cured Leper

“The best portion of a good man’s life is his little, nameless, unremembered acts of kindness and love,” says William Wordsworth.

It can be said confidently and sincerely so that one of the best portions of Ghana’s Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is his strong affection for lepers.

Many consider him very great in the arena of economics. Many are those who really admire him for the manner in which he handles economic issues.

But he also honestly deserves to be admired and love for the love he shows to lepers year-in-year-out.

Over the last few years, the Vice President, supported by his wife, Samira Bawumia, has worked tirelessly to dispel the stigma associated with being a leper.

He has around Christmas season each year, organized parties for members of the Cured Lepers Federation.

During one of such parties in 2018, the Vice President served food to over 100 cured lepers, drawn from the Weija, Ho and Ankaful Leprosariums.

And he apparently remains strongly committed to being kind to Lepers.

As a result, he has gone to the rescue of an 82-year-old cured leper, madam Daari Pogo.

Madam Pogo in the words of Dr. Bawumia, was abandoned by her family at Gurungu motori in the Wa West District.

And on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, while on his Upper West Regional tour, he visited the old woman.

He wrote: “today, on my Upper West regional tour, I visited 82-year-old madam Daari Pogo, a cured leper who had been abandoned by her family at Gurungu motori in the Wa West district.”

“A few months ago, I was inspired by a Joy News documentary which depicted the sorry plight of Daari Pogo, who was forced to live in a dilapidated 5 meters by 6-meter mud hut with her granddaughter Adjara after her abandonment. As a result, I built for her a two-bedroom self-contained house,” Dr. Bawumia says.

“As the Patron of the Lepers Aid Society, today is a happy day in my life and I thank God for what he has done for Madam Pogo,” according to him.

“We must continue to be each other’s keeper,” he urged.

By Melvin Tarlue