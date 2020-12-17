‘The Joy Experience ’ Slated For December 18 – 20

‘The Joy Experience: The 9 Lessons of Christmas’, a live music dance drama to usher in the Christmas holiday season is set to take place between December 18 – 20, 2020 at the Action Chapel International, Spintex Road.

The event, which will feature stage performances, will be showcased at 8 pm on the 18th and 19th of December, and at 7 pm on 20th December, 2020 featuring messages of divine hope, redemption and remembrance of the essence of the Christmas season.

‘The Joy Experience: The 9 Lessons of Christmas’ is an adaptation of the traditional Night of Nine Lessons and Carols Service directed by acclaimed Hollywood director, Raquis D. Petree and performed through choreography and set to a musical score of Christmas carols infused with traditional and contemporary African rhythms and styles.

Set against the backdrop of two young boys, one an African American eager to connect to his roots; the second a Ghanaian who is excited to share how Christmas is celebrated in a Ghanaian way, he enlists the help of elders to assist with explaining the foreshadowing of the birth of Christ that is reflected through the nine lessons of Christmas – starting at the Garden of Eden which is set in a Ghanaian town and taking us right up till the birth of Jesus Christ.

“We are very excited to present the production this event this holiday season as an event that can be enjoyed by the entire family to inspire hope, deepen faith, and celebrate the incarnation of God’s love. We have an amazing cast of talent that represents Ghana and the African Diaspora that will surely leave a lasting impression of the true and timeless meaning of Christmas,” stated Lee Kasumba, Marketing Director at Dominion Television.

“It is my hope that through this show, the audience will be entertained while also gaining an understanding of Christmas and a reminder to every one of God’s faithfulness and that He always keeps His promises,” added Mark Atitsogbui, Creative Director.

Tickets for the event are available at the Action Chapel Bookstore and online at www.egotickets.com at Ghc30gh for regular; Ghc50 for special guests; Ghc100 for VIP and Ghc120 for family or groups of four.

Tickets may also be purchased via MoMo by dialling *713*33*34#. The performance will also be available for virtual viewing on www.brushfire.com.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio