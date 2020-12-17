Fake Volta ‘Rebels’ Lawyer Busted

A 42-year-old self-styled lawyer representing a group of separatists arraigned for their agitations for the separation of Volta region from Ghana has been arrested by the police.

The suspect, Dennis Seyram Benson was arrested at the Kaneshie Magistrate Court when he appeared as counsel for the accused persons.

His demeanour in court and his failure to attach his law license to some processes he had filed before the court raised suspicion leading to his arrest.

The suspect is said to have confessed to the police that he is indeed not a lawyer and had taken his boss’s (unidentified) robe and has been appearing as counsel for the accused persons.

The suspect according to a statement by the police has been representing the accused persons since September this year when they were arrested.

He is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

His clients who are members of the co-called Western Togoland Group are facing multiple charges of treason felony, conspiracy, rioting with weapons, stealing and participating in meeting of prohibited group among others.

The suspects are among a group of people who allegedly stormed the Aveyime and Mepe police stations in the Volta Region, overpowered police officers and made away with weapons, ammunitions, a police patrol vehicle and other personal effects.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak