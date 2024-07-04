The Lady with The Red Balloon Premiering On Saturday at Silverbird Cinemas

After a long absence from gracing our screens, the much-loved screen goddess, Nadia Buari stars in a classic movie, The Lady with the Red Balloon premiering on Saturday 6th July at the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra and WestHills Malls. There will be two showings at 7pm and 9pm.

The movie, written and directed by Nana Ghanaba, one of Ghana’s oldest movie writers currently based in California is laced with suspense and filled with priceless lessons for families and individuals with interest in relationships.

Silverbird Cinemas and Nana Ghanaba are partners in the premiere of this must-watch movie. Tickets are available at the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra and WestHills Malls, and at Happy Health Haven in North Legon. The movie, powered by Predecessors Awards Worldwide of Relevant Achievers Impacting Nations will be premiered in USA, France and in Finland in August and November.