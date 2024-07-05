Napo Gratefully Accepts Nomination As NPP Running Mate

In a statement beaming with humility and dedication, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh expressed his profound gratitude for being chosen as the running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Following a unanimous endorsement by the National Council under the provisions of the NPP Constitution, Dr. Opoku Prempeh embraced his role with a deep sense of honor and responsibility.

“I am deeply honored today as the chosen running mate of the NPP,” Dr. Opoku Prempeh remarked in his acceptance speech, highlighting his privilege to support the visionary agenda of H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the distinguished flagbearer of the party.

Emphasizing his belief in divine guidance, he saw this nomination as a higher calling to service and sacrifice.

Acknowledging the wealth of talent within the NPP ranks, Dr. Opoku Prempeh recognized the weight of his selection and urged all party members to unite in pursuit of their shared goal to transform Ghana into a prosperous nation. He extended heartfelt thanks to the National Council, NPP members, and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for their unwavering support and faith in him, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to serve in cabinet positions.

Looking ahead to the task at hand, Dr. Opoku Prempeh emphasized the need for collective effort and unity within the party as they aim to secure the mandate of the Ghanaian people once again.

Aligning himself with the vision of Dr. Bawumia, he committed to supporting a robust campaign for the 2024 elections, with a steadfast focus on breaking the 8-year election cycle and serving Ghana diligently.

As he embarked on this new chapter as running mate, Dr. Opoku Prempeh reiterated his core principles of service and leadership, calling for blessings upon their homeland, Ghana. His message encapsulated a spirit of unity, dedication, and hope for a brighter future for the country.

By Vincent Kubi