Medikal Jabs Amerado In Latest Song

Medikal

The rap scene is heating up once again as rapper Medikal fires back at Amerado in his latest track, “7 Tams.”

The release comes two months after Amerado took subliminal shots at Medikal, sparking a new chapter in their ongoing rivalry.

Medikal wastes no time addressing the beef. Just minutes into the song’s intro, he delivers a pointed jab at Amerado, using explicit language to assert his resilience.

He boasts that even if he falls ten times, he will rise eleven times, emphasizing his determination and grit.

Highlighting his seniority in the industry, Medikal reminds Amerado of his significant achievements, including selling out the O2 Indigo in London—a milestone that few Ghanaian artists have reached. This reference not only underscores his success but also aims to put Amerado in his place within the music hierarchy.

In a controversial move, Medikal also brings Amerado’s lover into the feud, describing her in derogatory terms. This personal attack adds fuel to the fire, escalating the tension between the two rappers.

The song concludes with a stern warning from Medikal, making it clear that any further provocation from Amerado will be met with an equally fierce response.

The weekend is likely to get busy with both rappers throwing lyrical punches at each other. Right now fans of both artists are eagerly watching to see how Amerado will respond to this latest salvo.