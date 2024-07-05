Chef Smith Not Our Member- Chefs Association Of Ghana

The leadership of the Chefs Association of Ghana has issued a statement addressing the recent events surrounding Chef Ebenezer Smith’s claim of setting a new cook-a-thon world record and the ensuing discussions, adding that he is not a member of the association.

In a statement signed by its president, Isaac Sackey, the Association reaffirmed its commitment to promoting a positive image of the Ghanaian chef profession and provided several clarifications regarding Chef Smith’s activities.

The Association clarified that Chef Smith is not currently a registered member of the Chefs Association of Ghana. Consequently, his recent activities, including the record-breaking cook-a-thon attempt, were not conducted under the Association’s mandate or supervision.

The Association first became aware of Chef Smith during his cooking marathon in February 2024. At that time, they noticed a logo in his materials that closely resembled their own. In the spirit of cooperation, they approached Chef Smith to discuss the issue and recommended that he registers with the Association to align his efforts with their standards and receive their support.

Despite their encouragement, “Chef Smith has not yet registered with the Association. We remain open and supportive of his potential membership and hope he will join us to benefit from our professional community,” the statement indicated.

Addressing misunderstandings regarding the presentation of a certificate at a recent press conference, the Association believes such situations can be learning opportunities for all involved. They continue to support the development and recognition of Ghanaian chefs who achieve excellence in their craft.

The Chefs Association of Ghana it added remains dedicated to promoting high professional standards and fostering a positive environment for all chefs in the country. They will continue their mission to support and uplift the culinary profession in Ghana.