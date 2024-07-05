Fiifi Boafo Appointed Spokesperson For NPP Running Mate, NAPO

In a strategic move aimed at enhancing communication efforts for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) running mate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Fiifi Boafo has been appointed as his Spokesperson for the campaign.

Mr. Boafo, currently serving as the Head of Corporate Affairs at Ghana’s COCOBOD, brings a wealth of experience in the media space to his new role within the political arena.

Reliable sources have confirmed that Mr. Boafo will spearhead all communication activities on behalf of Dr. Opoku Prempeh, leveraging his decades-long experience to effectively convey the governing party’s messages to the public. His appointment underscores the NPP’s commitment to bolstering their communication strategy as they navigate the upcoming election season.

Mr. Boafo’s appointment signals a significant addition to the running mate’s team as the campaign intensifies.

In anticipation of further announcements, it has been hinted that additional appointments will be made to complement Dr. Opoku Prempeh’s team, facilitating a seamless transition as they gear up for the official unveiling scheduled to take place on July 9, 2024, in the Ashanti Region.

The appointment of Mr. Fiifi Boafo as the Spokesperson for Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh’s campaign marks a pivotal moment in the NPP’s strategic communication planning, tapping into his extensive media background to amplify their messaging. As preparations intensify ahead of the official unveiling event, eyes are now turned towards the cohesive and effective communication strategies that will define the coming political campaigns.

By Vincent Kubi