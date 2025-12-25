The ‘Luckiest’ Ticket 00029 wins GH¢2.5m

Dennis Adutwum

The Luckiest grand draw 2025 has rewarded the overall winner with ticket number 00029 GH¢2.5 million at a grand draw held in Accra.

Apart from the ultimate winner, who received the grand cash prize, community winning ticket also received a cash prize.

The seasonal draw which featured hiplife artist such as Sarkodie, also offered participants opportunity to win various prizes including mobile phones and flat screen television sets.

Speaking in an interview with the media, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Genius Loci, organisers of the Luckiest draw, Dennis Adutwum said the raffle which started three years ago has recorded significant number of participants this year.

According to him, after its July, 2025 launch, the Luckiest commercials were played on almost every platform as part of efforts to engage all Ghanaians.

Mr. Adutwum also noted that the raffle which recorded about 170,000 in its first year has improved in its third year recording almost a million entries in its third year year.

He said the seasonal draw which runs from July to December does not only reward participants with cash prizes but has touched lives through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives since its inception.

“All the money that we have been able to raise, a chunk of it is going back to the communities for our Corporate Social Responsibilities. Half of whatever we raised goes back as winnings to the general public and to the communities”

“It has been an amazing this year, we had about 400,000 people coming on the platform last year, this year, we had over 850,000 people engaging on our platform and engaged multiple times” he stated

The CEO who described the raffle as successful, indicated that the Luckiest will continue to impact lives in the areas of education, health among others as it plans to expand its footprints to other African countries including Nigeria in 2026.

Mickky Osei Berko, popularly known as ‘Master Richard’, of Taxi Driver fame for his part said the ultimate prize of GH¢2.5 Million would increase next year to inspire more participants to engage on its platform.

While congratulating the ultimate winner, Mickky Osei Berko also thanked the media for supporting them throughout its three-year journey.

Marketing Manager of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) Mr. Kwabena Opoku Boakye said NLA’ s Good Causes Foundation generate its support from the operations of lotteries and raffles such as the Luckiest.

He said it was therefore important for other entities to learn from the Luckiest and work within the regulations of the National Lottery Authorty (NLA) to create wealth responsibly.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah