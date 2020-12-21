Politicians who encouraged the festering of the ‘machomen’ phenomenon in the country should bow their heads in shame.

It is worth noting that the phenomenon is new on the Ghanaian landscape, its association with land guarding not oblivious to followers of social developments in the country.

They have done great disservice to the nation and therefore lost the right to lead this nation.

As educated persons, who are expected by their special statuses to light up the darkness created by illiteracy and ignorance, they are rather providing oxygen to criminality across the country.

That is why they consistently stood in the way of the free SHS policy so that ignorance would remain the lot of a section of the population ready to be exploited by them.

Should this group of citizens be qualified to even seek votes to lead this country? Of course not! Yet they are in the frontline of politics making cacophonic noise and unsound arguments about national issues.

If the demand for the bloody and criminal services of the hoodlums was not available by the wicked and selfish politicians, the basic law of supply and demand of economics would have triggered its extinction.

The bad politicians still use them regardless of their signing a document distancing themselves from such acts of criminalities.

Last week in Kumasi a group of so-called machomen descended upon a meeting of the Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly, disrupting the lawful engagement.

Injuries were recorded after the hoodlums assaulted persons they targeted.

The ease with which the criminals descended upon the assembly persons is worrying and amazing. We are unable to suppress the apprehension that hoodlums abound when hired to go and assault citizens their hirers want to punish.

We belong to a civilized society yet harbour actions which belong, on the contrary, to uncivilized parts of the world.

Even more worrying is the fact that it appears that the criminals were able to accomplish their condemnable mission and return to their bases without hindrance.

It is indisputable that their success will embolden them for more daring feats wherever their services are required.

Reports have it that the Municipal Chief Executive of the Municipal Assembly took cover to avoid the attack of the criminals.

We are convinced that had the machomen sought to kill the assemblymen, they could have done so with little opposition.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command should investigate this matter with a view to bringing to book the criminals. They constitute a clear danger to society and must be flushed out and prosecuted. That will be in the interest of the nation.

If investigations have not commenced yet, they should without delay.

The victims and other members of the assembly should be able to provide useful information to the police so the criminals can be apprehended without undue delay.