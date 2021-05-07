The New School Opens In Accra

The New School, an American blend Ghanaian Curriculum-Based School, has opened at Abelemkpe in Accra.

The New School, a subsidiary of Barstow School, one of the oldest and prominent schools in the United States of America and shares the same board of directors.

At an inaugural ceremony to officially open The New School, the Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, charged parents to invest in the education of their wards.

She said the significance of education in any nation’s population cannot be discounted.

She expressed gratitude to the management of the school for their foresight and genuine decision to open such a state-of-the-art institution in her constituency.

“I congratulate management for providing the rear opportunity to enrich educational service delivery in the country, and I take this opportunity to admonish staff to conduct themself with diligence and exemplify the motto of the school which is knowledge, compassion and leadership.”

The Founder of the School, Ali Iddrisu, in an address said the vision for the school is to prepare children to face the future with hope, expand opportunities for them to pursue knowledge and acquire skills without barriers.

“This without any shred of doubt is achievable through providing a comprehensive accelerated American National Curriculum with local content to our students.”

Adding, he said, innovative teaching will push the students to be at the peak of their performance.

He paid glowing tribute to Dr Robert Cling of Stanford University whom he claimed inspired him to establish the school.

“He constantly reminded me of getting students who are all-round in their academic pursuit. This is typical of the kind of educational opportunities America offers to its citizens,” he stated.

He continued that the school will provide the training for children who will be unique in character and stature.

“Students will come out as matured and independent-minded individuals ready to face current global challenges and innovatively do things.”

The headteacher of the school, William Yao Agbakpe said the school will accept students from pre-school, to Grade 7 and then groom its already existing students extensively from grade 8 to 12 to get their High school Diploma.

“The New School will also organize exchange programs with Barstow School for its students and teachers,” he said.

Also present at the Official opening were Anis Haffar, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Gate Institute, the municipal director of education, Ayawaso West Municipality, Magaret Kaba, and others.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey