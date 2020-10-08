The peace photo: Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos, a signed shirt and Pepe as a witness

Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo had not seen or spoken to each other for two years, but Spain’s friendly against Portugal in Lisbon once again brought them together.

Cristiano left Real Madrid for Juventus in the summer of 2018, but some of the things that the Portuguese did, such as not supporting Luka Modric after he won the 2018 Ballon d’Or, didn’t go down well in the Real Madrid dressing room.

However, after Portugal and Spain played out a 0-0 draw on Wednesday night, Ramos went into Portugal’s dressing room and got a signed shirt from Cristiano, while they were also joined by former Real Madrid centre-back Pepe.

“For my friend Sergio, all my love,” Cristiano wrote as the message for Ramos. The peace photo.

Ramos himself posted the photo on social media and accompanied it with a message.

“We’re still around… and there’s more to come! Happy to see you, my friends,” it read.

Source: Marca