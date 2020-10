Sammi Awuku

Unconfirmed reports reaching DGN Online suggest that the National Organizer of the ruling NPP, Sammi Awuku, has been involved in a car crash.

Reports say the crash happened on the Ejisu-Konogo road in the Ashanti Region.

According to reports, a tricycle crossed one of the vehicles in his convoy.

He is said to have been in the Western North Region yesterday where he trained party organizers.

By Melvin Tarlue