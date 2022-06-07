The Return Of Antwi Galey Of Antwi Ne Antwi Fame

Antwi Galey

Highlife/hiplife artiste, Antwi Galey, a member of Antwi Ne Antwi music group, is back on the music scene with his new song titled ‘I Make Wild’ to announce his presence on the local music scene.

As one of Ghana’s talented highlife groups in the country, Antwi Ne Antwi made a huge impact on the Ghanaian music scene in the early 2000s with hit songs.

The group is credited with danceable hit songs such as ‘Uncle Ebo’, ‘Sekina’, ‘Fe Mano’, ‘Odo Nkomo Ma Mani Gye’ and a host of others.

Antwi Galey’s new song, which was released last Thursday alongside its video, is yet to receive airplay on all local radio stations in the country, and was produced by Hitbeatz.

The song, which featured Zeal of VIP and VVIP fame, has been equipped with good danceable highlife rhythms and the inspired lyrics is targeted to hit all highlife music fans.

A section of music producers and some disc jockeys (DJs) who have listened to Antwi Galey’s new song, will confirm that he has added a new flavour to the music industry.

Giving the rationale behind the new single, Antwi Garley said it is his way of heeding to the call of his numerous fans who have been asking what he has for them this year, after going on long break.

He explained that while on break, he was busily working behind closed doors on some projects as well as on some songs.

He told BEATWAVES that he was missing in action mainly because he had to concentrate on some private projects, adding, “I have a strong feeling that my single would meet the demands of music lovers.”

By George Clifford Owusu