LGG Donates KG Block

David Marion, Odeefuo Amoakwa Buadu VIII and representatives of the LGG Chapter during the sod-cutting activity

A US NGO, Lambda Gamma Gamma chapter of OPPF Inc, has donated over 50,000 dollars towards the construction of a five-room kindergarten (KG) block at Kuntanase Presby Primary and JHS in the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa District in the Central Region.

The block will consist of three classrooms, one teachers’ staff room, and an IT centre, and these come alongside five laptops.

The sod-cutting ceremony took place on May 28, 2022.

According to the President of the LGG Chapter, Mr. Tim Worley, “the men of LGG are committed to impacting lives not only in the USA but also for our brothers and sisters in our motherland.”

The KG block sod-cutting ceremony was attended by local dignitaries among them the MP, DCE, representative of the Ministry of Education, as well as the President of OPPF Inc., Dr. David Marion, and a delegation from the USA.

The District Director of Education, Mr. Seth Emmanuel Panwum, speaking during the ceremony said he hoped “other organisations will follow the footsteps of the men of LGG and invest in the future of our children.”

Odeefuo Amoakwa Buadu VIII, Paramount Chief of Breman Traditional Area and President of the Central Region House of Chiefs, applauded the men of the LGG chapter during his speech.

Mr. Jonathan Akuamoah, CEO of TEAM CSR Ghana, a local NGO which organised the donation as well as facilitate the building of the school, said “we need more of our brothers and sisters in the diaspora, especially members of the D9 to step up and assist Ghana just as the men of LGG chapter of OPPF Inc.”

The organisation, which is based in Fort Meade, Maryland, USA, donated a borehole last year to provide access to clean and safe drinking water for the people of Npakadan in the Eastern Region.