Tinubu Supporters In Ghana Begin Campaign

The Tinubu support group in Accra

Some Nigerians in Ghana have organised themselves to boost the chances of their favourite politician in the forthcoming elections in Nigeria.

They are gunning for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, fondly called Tinubu, and recently organised a special prayer programme to seek divine support for his success at the APC primary election, and eventually win the general election come next year.

The event brought together Nigerians from the six geo-political zones of Nigeria.

The Director General of the support group, Ayokanmi Ogunremi while enumerating the qualities of their principal, said Tinubu’s support cuts across Nigeria, adding that he possesses the ability to transform any situation, as he recalled the role he played in ensuring the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari after previous failures. As governor of Lagos, Tinubu transformed the economic fortunes of the state. For him therefore, “Tinubu stands tall among the other aspirants.”

He promised that his members will be in Nigeria before and during the primary to persuade delegates to make a right decision.

Ogunremi said he will be visiting other West African countries before the primary to mobilise more support for Asiwaju Tinubu.

He, however, said their loyalty is basically for Tinubu because they believe he can perform and can make Nigeria occupy her great position again.

Other speakers at the event include Alh Surakatu Lawal, who is the Deputy (DG) for the group, some of the traditional and religious leaders who were present also eulogised Tinubu, calling for support for the Jagaban.

The PRO, Chief Michael Akintola, assured members of the success of Asiwaju Tinubu, stressing that they did it for President Buhari when they mobilised no fewer than a million people across West Africa for Buhari at the election in 2015, at the directive of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.