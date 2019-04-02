Theatre Performance @ Alliance Française

‘Homeless’, a play written by Nii Ayi Solomon and directed by Woelinam Kurt Dziewornu-Norvor with assistance from Cygishmel Da Cherub, will on Friday April 12 be performed at the Alliance Française in Accra.

It effectively places the life of the poor, abandoned, destitute and rejected into perspective while shedding light on their suffering.

In ‘Homeless’, destiny pairs Abu and John in a most fascinating way as they both have very interesting ideas on how to survive in the streets. In their search for the proverbial ‘Golden Fleece’, they encounter other characters whose stories are not only riveting but equally sad.

In the end, everyone decides to go back home but what awaits their return is a matter of concern as they wonder if they will be accepted after picking up new and unacceptable habits.

The play, which is set in alleys, streets and homes in Accra, is filled with humour and has the tendency of keeping an audience glued to seats. Indeed, it is rich with messages that are meant to educate, shock, entertain and initiate discourse.

‘Homeless’ will feature stars such as Nancy Bonnah, William Odartey Lamptey, Jeffery Nanor, Awushie Dzidey, Kennedy Arthur, Andrews Adjovu, Dorcas Glover and others.