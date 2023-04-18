There’s More To AY, Basketmouth’s Feud – Julius Agwu

AY and Basketmouth

Popular Nigerian comedian and actor Julius Agwu has shared his thoughts on the ongoing rift between his colleagues AY and Basketmouth.

Basketmouth and AY have been in the news over their lingering feud.

This was after AY had in a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, attributed the cause of their 17 years old rift to a N30,000 business transaction that went sour.

Responding to AY, Basketmouth said: “The thing is this, friendship for me is everything. I don’t mess around with friendship, I don’t mess around with loyalty. He (AY) came to my space and messed around with loyalty.

“To be honest, I don’t want that guy (AY) to ever hear from me,” adding that they were never friends.

However, in an interview with Naija FM, Julius Agwu stated that there’s more to Basketmouth and AY’s feud than just the N30,000 payment. Insisting that there may be reasons Basketmouth is upset with AY, which he has not made clear.

He said: “I don’t think it’s just N30,000. Maybe there’s more. Yes, na, we are at backstage we don’t know. There’s more to it that has not been made known.”

“So it depends on them. Maybe Basketmouth is angry about another thing but has not made it clear.”