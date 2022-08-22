Thief Arrested For Tampering With ECG Transformer

The Suhum Police in the Eastern Region are holding a young man, name yet to be known who allegedly stormed the Government Hospital, to tamper with the Electricity Company of Ghana Transformer.

The move orchestrated by the thief was to enable him to switch off the main transformer which serves the community (Oforikrom) and the Suhum Government Hospital and steal the parts.

But with the intervention of some commuters around 1am on Monday dawn, they managed to arrest him after he entered the premises of the transformer and cut off the main switches which plunged the whole community into darkness.

He was then subjected to severe beatings by the security men and some commuters who later handed him over to the Police.

The suspected thief, as gathered last Friday was admitted to the hospital and managed to steal the mobile phones of nurses on duty after being discharged.

The suspect is currently in Police custody as the investigation is ongoing.

-BY Daniel Bampoe